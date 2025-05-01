Zenith Bank Plc has generated N311.83 billion as profit after tax for the first quarter of 2025.
The figure represents an increase from N258.34 billion realised as profit in the same period under review of 2024.
The bank disclosed this in a corporate disclosure sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.
Its profit before tax also rose from N320.19 billion in the previous year to N350.82 billion in the first quarter of 2025.
|
The bank’s gross earnings grew from N780.62 billion to N949.86 billion while its total asset also increased from N24.28 trillion to N32.42 trillion in 2025.
ALSO READ: Zenith Bank delights shareholders with dividend payout of N195.67bn
However, its earnings per share witnessed a decline from N8.22 recording in the first quarter of 2024 to N7.59 in 2025.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999