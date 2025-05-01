Zenith Bank Plc has generated N311.83 billion as profit after tax for the first quarter of 2025.

The figure represents an increase from N258.34 billion realised as profit in the same period under review of 2024.

The bank disclosed this in a corporate disclosure sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Its profit before tax also rose from N320.19 billion in the previous year to N350.82 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The bank’s gross earnings grew from N780.62 billion to N949.86 billion while its total asset also increased from N24.28 trillion to N32.42 trillion in 2025.

However, its earnings per share witnessed a decline from N8.22 recording in the first quarter of 2024 to N7.59 in 2025.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

