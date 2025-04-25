The federal government has announced that all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs) will begin awarding bachelor’s degrees alongside the National Certificate in Education (NCE) from September 2025.

This development follows the implementation of the revised Dual Mandate Act, signed into law in 2023, which permits FCOEs to offer both qualifications.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on his official X handle during a strategic engagement with staff unions and management of FCOEs.

Mr Alausa said the reform aims to enhance teacher training and improve the overall quality of education in Nigeria.

“During the meeting, I emphasised that the way we educate our students must evolve,” he said.

“The old methods are no longer effective in today’s society. We must adapt to meet international standards if we are to succeed.”

The minister added that the new policy is part of broader efforts to address declining enrolment in colleges of education and to modernise teaching methods to meet international standards.

He stressed the need for mutual respect among teachers, students, academics, and parents.

“Without teachers and educators, societies would not be what they are today. Teaching is integral to nation-building and a change in narrative about the profession in Nigeria is long overdue,” he said.

Collaborations

Mr Alausa also noted that the Ministry of Education is collaborating with the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation

Board (JAMB) to ensure the successful implementation of the dual mandate.

Under the new guidelines, only federal colleges of education that are at least 10 years old will be eligible to implement the dual-mode programme.

Additionally, only NCE holders will be considered for admission into the degree programmes, and affiliations with universities for degree awards will be phased out.

The dual mandate initiative is expected to boost enrolment in colleges of education, enhance the quality of teacher education, and reduce the pressure on universities by providing alternative pathways for obtaining bachelor’s degrees in education.

