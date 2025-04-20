The Ekiti State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, citing the fulfillment of his “Renewed Hope” mandate as justification.

The caucus also Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term.

It endorsed the president and the governor at a meeting in Iyin Ekiti on Saturday.

Among the prominent APC leaders at the meeting were former governors Niyi Adebayo and Kayode Fayemi, former senator and presidential aide Babafemi Ojudu, members of the national and state assemblies and other political leaders.

The meeting comes at a time that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is pushing for a coalition with notable politicians, including Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, and Mr Fayemi.

This coalition aims to challenge President Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 general election.

However, in what appeared to be a new twist, the APC Caucus led by Mr Fayemi and some APC leaders, gave President Tinubu the nod to seek a second term in office without any dissenting voice.

The motion for the endorsement of Mr Tinubu was moved by the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, and seconded by former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Modupe Adelabu.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji was also endorsed for a second term following a motion moved by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Stephen Aribasoye, and seconded by a former member of the House, Yemisi Ayokunle.

Moving his motion, Mr Adaramodu stated that the endorsements were based on the outstanding performance of both President Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji across various sectors.

He noted that Mr Tinubu inherited a nation in crisis and he is working hard to bring back the economy to its right position.

“Before Mr President came on board, Nigeria’s economy was in critical condition. Insecurity was at its height, and politics was in the intensive care unit,” he stated.

According to him, the administration has since taken steps to stabilise and rejuvenate the economy.

He cited international recognition, including recent World Bank assessments, as proof that the economy is recovering.

“The economy is now picking up very well,” he said, urging Nigerians to support the president’s continued efforts.

Mr Adaramodu noted that the administration should be judged by its work, not opposition rhetoric.

“Even when roads are tarred, critics say they’re not black enough. That’s the kind of opposition we face,” he said.

He criticised opposition figures and political coalitions being formed against the APC, dismissing them as political theatrics.

“Politicians will always play their game.

“Some of them are just creating content, and we should enjoy it as political entertainment,” he said.

Addressing concerns over high-profile political alignments outside the APC, the lawmaker insisted the party remains unshaken.

“We are not worried. What do you expect politicians to do other than play politics? Whether through lies or propaganda, they have to try something,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Adebayo, the first civilian governor of Ekiti, stated that the caucus has made itself very clear:

“We are all in support of the governor contesting for another term in office.

“Everyone is pleased with the work Oyebanji is doing in the state, and we believe he should seek re-election. He has our full support as he continues his leadership journey,” he said.

On his part, Mr Fayemi warned members of self complacency even though the state is almost a one party state.

“We need to revive progressive politics by taking ownership of the party and funding it. We need to hold caucus meeting given the situation we now find ourselves to the constitutionally allowed numbers of meetings.

“We can’t use state money to fund the party if we don’t want to implicate the governor. We must not be complacent because what I am hearing is that we are not holding ward meetings,” he said.

In his response, Mr Oyebanji thanked the caucus for its support and urged the party to continue welcoming new members.

