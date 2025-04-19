Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer, with a higher risk of death. It occurs when melanocytes, the cells that give the skin its tan, begin to grow out of control.

This abnormal growth of skin cells develops on areas of the skin exposed to the sun, like the face, neck, and arms, but it can also appear on parts of the body not typically exposed. The mole can grow in the nose and throat.

Like other types of skin cancer, the disease is caused by damage from ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.

Contrary to the myth that skin cancers do not affect dark-skinned people. Research has shown that the disease can affect anyone irrespective of skin colour.

In Nigeria, skin cancer is the 6th most common type of cancer, and about 65,258 new cases of skin cancer occur annually.

Also, for every 100,000 people, about 52 are expected to get skin cancer annually, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Melanoma makes up about three to five per cent of all skin cancers but accounts for about 75 per cent of the mortality.

However, Melanoma is highly curable if detected early.

To help individuals identify potentially cancerous moles, the American Academy of Dermatology (ADD), in the 1980s, suggested the ABCDE rule. Several health bodies and professionals have since endorsed it.

The rule is a practical tool for the early identification of aggressive melanoma disease.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES gives a breakdown of the ABCDE rule as highlighted by the ADD.

The rule

A — Asymmetry

Moles are common skin growths that develop when melanocytes—the cells that give your skin its pigment—grow in clusters instead of spreading out evenly. They are usually healthy with uniform colour and do not change over time.

However, they can also be a symptom of melanoma. In this case, the moles are not typically symmetrical. One half of the mole is noticeably different in shape, size, or thickness from the other.

According to the ADD, this irregularity is a key red flag.

B — Border

Unlike health moles, which are smooth and even, the edges of potential melanomas are irregular, ragged, and scalloped. The ADD recommended paying attention to a mole’s poorly defined edge.

C – Color

According to the AAD, a melanoma mole has multiple colours or shades, such as brown, black, tan, red, white, or blue, instead of being one uniform color.

If the colour of the mole or pigmented spot varies from one area to the next, this could be a sign of melanoma.

D – Diameter

This focuses on the size of the mole. Sometimes, melanoma pigmentation can be small. But if it is larger than 6mm, it could be a symptom of skin cancer.

Health professionals equate this size to be about the size of a pencil eraser.

E – Evolving

This indicates a change in the mole’s size, shape, and colour, as well as when it starts to itch, bleed, or crust.

Health experts have urged patients to see a dermatologist immediately if they notice these symptoms, especially E, which indicates the swift changes in a mole.

