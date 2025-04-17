As Nigeria grapples with the impacts of climate change, stakeholders are calling for urgent, cross-sectoral action to safeguard the country’s future.

This stakeholders made the call at a one-day conversation and report presentation in Abuja on Thursday, where the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC) unveiled its Nigeria climate impact outlook.

The event brought together climate advocates, development partners, journalists, and innovators to discuss practical solutions for building a more sustainable future for the country.

NCIC led the dialogue in collaboration with Connected Development (CODE), the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID), and the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP).

In his welcome address, Bankola Oloruntoba, chief executive officer of NCIC, stressed the importance of moving beyond identifying climate challenges to implementing practical solutions.

Mr Oloruntoba noted that the new climate report unveiled at the event outlines both the consequences of inaction and the possibilities that lie in proactive climate solutions.

He described the document as a critically designed roadmap for the country’s response to climate change.

He urged everyone to pay attention to the findings as they provide detailed, actionable insights for policymakers, businesses, and communities to better prepare for the anticipated impacts of climate change.

Mr Oloruntoba also emphasised that finance is crucial in building Nigeria’s green economy, asserting that “impact without finance does not stand a chance”.

He also noted that NCIC is committed to working with various stakeholders, from government to academia, the private sector, and households, to create innovative models that drive climate resilience.

He reiterated the importance of collaboration across multiple sectors, including the government, private sector, civil society, and the international community.

He explained that Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate change is rapidly increasing, and therefore, a unified, cross-sectoral approach is key to addressing the issue to ensure a sustainable, climate-resilient future for Nigeria.

Climate policies key to sustainable change

According to World Bank projections for a very high emissions scenario, Nigeria is likely to experience a significant rise in temperatures, reaching between 2.9 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius by 2100.

The country ranks 154 out of 181 in the ND-GAIN 2021 index, which assesses vulnerability and resilience to climate change.

In her goodwill message, Felicia Dairo, the project manager at CJID, focused on the urgent need to address climate change in Nigeria.

Ms Dairo stated that the devastating effects of climate change, such as rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and extreme flooding, are increasingly impacting vulnerable communities across the country.

She added that these communities are already contending with poverty and limited access to essential resources, which makes them particularly susceptible to the escalating impacts of climate change.

She stressed the importance of developing climate policies that are not only evidence-based but also inclusive.

She explained that it is an essential policy reflecting the realities and needs of local communities, often excluded from policy discussions.

She argued that without involving these communities in the policymaking process, solutions will be ineffective and fail to address the root causes of vulnerability.

Ms Dairo also highlighted that the CJID plays a role in advancing climate change awareness and advocacy across Nigeria through its various media platforms.

She also expressed concern and urged continued commitment to the cause, as the actions taken today will shape the world that future generations will inherit.

Importance of international partnerships, youth engagement

The Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, highlighted Finland’s commitment to global climate action and the importance of international partnerships in tackling climate change.

Ms Selin affirmed that climate change is a shared global challenge, and no nation can solve it in isolation.

Finland, she explained, has made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices across various sectors, including energy, waste management, and agriculture.

Ms Selin provided a detailed overview of Finland’s pioneering work in renewable energy and clean technologies.

She explained that the country has invested heavily in green innovation to reduce emissions and promote sustainability.

She mentioned that, through collaboration, both Finland and Nigeria can benefit from each other’s strengths, particularly in renewable energy, where Nigeria has vast untapped potential.

Recognising the importance of youth engagement, she said that young people are key to the future, and their innovative ideas and enthusiasm are essential to developing sustainable solutions.

She, therefore, encouraged Nigeria to invest in youth education and capacity-building to ensure that the next generation is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to combat climate change effectively.

