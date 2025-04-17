Senate President Godswill Akpabio has endorsed Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for a second term, reciprocating the governor’s gesture in endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

On Tuesday, Mr Eno endorsed Mr Tinubu for a second term, stressing that the president will complete eight years and promised to mobilise support for its actualisation.

Less than 24 hours later, Mr Akpabio acknowledged the governor’s gesture and remarked that Mr Eno has broken the record.

“Sir, for doing that, I am a member of the All Progressives Congress. I am speaking for the elders and to tell you we are also going to support you for a second term,” Mr Akpabio said, prompting applause from the governor.

“We will support you in whatever aspiration you have. Yesterday, you broke a record by being the first opposition governor to declare support for a second term bid of Mr Tinubu,” he added.

The Senate President, represented by Saviour Enyiekere, chairperson of the National Assembly Service Commission, made the endorsement in his Goodwill message at the public lecture organised by the Faculty of Social Science, University of Uyo, on Tuesday.

Governor Eno, an alumnus of the institution, who recently bagged a doctorate degree in political science with specialisation in public administration, was the guest lecturer at the ceremony.

He lectured on the theme “Leading Economic Development in Sub-Nationals of the Nigerian Federation, the Arise Agenda.”

Mr Akpabio, in his goodwill message, said the governor “has shown governance, love and humility in all aspects.”

Arise Agenda

The Arise Agenda is Mr Eno’s ambitious economic blueprints for the people of Akwa Ibom State, with Agricultural revolution and rural development aimed at reducing rural-urban migration as a major focus.

At the ceremony, Mr Eno said the blueprints was prepared mostly by professors and teachers of the university and described it as “a product of the University of Uyo.”

The governor in his lecture said the blueprints is to chart a sustainable development path through deliberate development in agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, security management, and educational advancement.

Speaking on politics, Mr Eno said his government is focusing on an all-inclusive government and does not draw a political line.

“Since assuming office, I have tried to run an all-inclusive governance, and I have tried to bring peace between past and present leadership so that we can have an atmosphere of peace without rancor.

“We do not fight among ourselves. We play politics with maturity and deep respect for our leaders,” he said, adding that it would remain his trajectory as long as he remains governor of the state.

Reechoing his Tuesday comments while endorsing Mr Tinubu for a second term, Mr Eno said he sees politics as a platform “to run an action”.

“Parties do not define who you are, it is what you are that you take to the party, and so no should deceive me any political party is better than another,” he said, stressing that “parties only amplify who you are.”

Mr Eno at the event promised to construct a building housing the faculty of social sciences and undertake 50 per cent cost of fencing the university campus, a move he said would checkmate land encroachment by the nearby communities.

Governor Eno has, since assuming office, embraced opposition party members, particularly Senate President, Mr Akpabio and the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, prompting many to say that the governor may be planning to defect to the APC.

The governor had earlier endorsed Mr Akpabio for a fresh term in the Senate.

