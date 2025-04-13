President Bola Tinubu has told his supporters to stop their 2027 campaigns for him until the electoral commission, INEC, announces the commencement of campaigns.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement by his office, was reacting to billboards and other campaign materials that have sprung up in Abuja, Kano and other parts of the country, urging support for a second term for the Nigerian leader.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that some of the billboards in the Nigerian capital have signatures that show that they were sponsored by support groups loyal to the president.

However, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, in his statement, said the current campaigns were not authorised and should be stopped.

“The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

“Until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, the President has not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him through any media channel—be it Out-of-Home, print, digital, radio, or television.

“Therefore, we urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials on billboards nationwide to cease immediately,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

Mr Tinubu is eligible for reelection in 2027 and is expected to seek a second term in office. However, campaigns are yet to start and only INEC has the power to declare campaigns open.

Read the full statement by Mr Onanuga below.

PRESIDENCY DISCLAIMS 2027 CAMPAIGN BILLBOARDS NATIONWIDE

Worth noting is that some of these billboards with pictures of the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emblazoned on them are springing up in Abuja and Kano in particular.

While President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima greatly appreciate their teeming and loyal supporters across the country for their enthusiasm and continuing support, the two leaders do not support any campaign that breaches the laws of the land.

The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections. Premature campaigning can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages. As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the electoral process.

President Tinubu and his deputy are fully committed to delivering the ongoing task of nation-building they have set for themselves. This commitment is evident in their focus on economic revitalisation, human capital development, infrastructural renewal, social investment, and national security.

When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

April 13, 2025

