The Nigerian government has announced that travellers who overstay their visas will, from August, face a daily fine of $15 and risk a ban of up to five years from re-entering the country.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a stakeholders’ engagement held at NECA House in Lagos on Friday.
The meeting focused on various reforms being introduced by the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), including the Expatriate Quota and the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) 2025, among other ongoing immigration reforms.
Mr Tunji-Ojo explained that although the penalties will officially begin in May, there will be a grace period until August 2025, during which visa overstayers will not be penalised.
This, he said, will allow visa holders time to adjust to the new policy before the full enforcement begins in August.
Penalties under new policy
Under the Nigeria Visa Policy 2025, the government has introduced a new penalty system to deter visa abuse. Visa overstayers will be fined $15 for each day they remain in the country after their visa has expired.
Travellers who overstay for three months will face a five-year ban, while those who overstay for one year or more will be banned for ten years.
According to Mr Tunji Ojo, the penalty system is part of broader efforts to ensure compliance, protect national security, and promote responsible migration.
He noted that the NIS will be responsible for enforcing the penalties.
As part of the NVP 2025, the government has also digitised the visa application process. Travellers can now apply for visas online, track the status of their applications in real time, and receive approvals electronically.
Stakeholders at the meeting included officials from the NIS, representatives of foreign missions, and private sector players in the travel and immigration industry.
More details from the engagement to follow…
