Three Nigerian agripreneurs emerged as winners in the fourth edition of the Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Prize for Innovation (PFI), a programme designed to identify, support, and scale innovative solutions addressing key challenges in Nigeria’s food production system.

The organisers disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The winners were honoured at an event held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, and broadcast on 7 April for their agricultural innovations to boost food security and sustainability in the country.

The programme brought together industry leaders, investors, and aspiring agripreneurs to celebrate solutions with the potential to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Over 200 applications were received, and three outstanding winners – who demonstrated innovative solutions to critical challenges in the country’s livestock sector – competed for N10 million in prize money and comprehensive business support packages.

Levitate Aquaria and Breeder Farms emerged as the overall winner and received N5 million for their groundbreaking work producing organic livestock medication.

Their product is derived from 25 African-grown roots, including ginger, turmeric, and dongoyaro, offering farmers natural and cost-effective treatments.

Vet Konect secured second place and was awarded N3 million for their digital animal health platform, which leverages technology to improve veterinary access for livestock farmers and pet owners across Africa.

Bionet Innovations won third prize, receiving N2 million for their innovative system of transforming food waste and livestock droppings into high-protein animal feed.

They are also developing Livetag – an AI-powered smart health monitoring device for livestock – which is set to revolutionise real-time disease detection and animal care.

The winners represented a diverse range of agricultural innovations.

Sustainable businesses

Boye Olusanya, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FMN, stated that sustainability and localisation remain key strategic imperatives for the company in advancing the agenda of achieving food self-sufficiency.

“Through the FMN Prize for Innovation, we are progressively investing in businesses with sustainability potentials and are actively solving peculiar Nigerian challenges; this way, sustainability is being localised,” Mr Olusanya said.

He said the event highlighted FMN’s dedication to advancing agricultural innovation.

Mr Olusanya further stated that initiatives such as the PFI are vital given Nigeria’s pressing challenges in food production, security, and economic diversification.

Innovations

More so, Sadiq Usman, FMN’s Director of Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, stated, “The FMN Prize for Innovation represents our commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.”

Mr Usman highlighted that, in 2025, FMN introduced extraordinary innovations that extend beyond business solutions.

He said the innovations addressed critical challenges related to the nation’s pursuit of food security, productivity, and economic resilience.

Mr Usman added that FMN entrepreneurs are adding value within their respective industries and shaping the future of Nigerian agriculture.

He also announced that applications for the fifth FMN Prize for Innovation season will open soon.

Mr Usman encouraged aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs to prepare their innovative proposals.

He further stated that the event concluded with a networking session, which allowed finalists to connect with potential investors, industry experts, distinguished judges who are key players in their fields, and fellow innovators.

This session, he said, enhanced the programme’s potential for driving lasting agricultural transformation.

