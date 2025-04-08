The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that the key to Nigeria’s progress lies in the transparent and responsible use of resources by all tiers of government.

Mr Shettima stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 17th edition of the Leadership Conference and Awards organised by the Leadership Newspaper and held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He spoke on; “The Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria’s Fiscal Federalism.”

The vice president said most of the problems attributed to Nigeria’s federal structure stem from poor management and misappropriation rather than from flaws in the constitution or the federalism being practised.

“The real challenge, when carefully considered, lies less in the structure of our federalism and more in the deficit of our collective fiscal responsibility,” he said.

“If we at the national level deliver on our promises, if our governors manage their allocations with prudence, if our local governments are truly autonomous and accountable, if every kobo is deployed with the people’s interest in mind, then the structure will serve us all well.”

Mr Shettima explained that federalism is practised differently around the world, with each country shaped by history, culture and political experience.

He urged caution against ‘romanticising’ foreign systems or important solutions that do not necessarily account for our distinct social, ethnic, and demographic complexities.

He said what Nigeria needs is a system tailored to the country’s aspirations and values while ensuring accountability to foster development at all levels.

“In Canada, for instance, federalism emerges as a compromise between linguistic groups. In Germany, the structure was initially so decentralised that consensus among all the 16 states was required to pass national policies, and reformed in 2006 shifted powers for greater efficiency,” he said.

“What these examples show is that no federal system is perfect. Every federation evolves, devolving into its unique realities. Nigeria is not an exception,’ he said.

He said the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu is confronting this challenge directly.

“We have chosen the path of reform. It is bold, often difficult, but necessary,” he said.

“One such is our unflinching pursuit of local government autonomy, a vision we are realising through the sanctity of the due legal process.

Mr Shettima explained that the recent Supreme Court pronouncements in favour of local government autonomy underscore the government’s commitment to building a federal structure that works for the grassroots.

“And this is how we make the federation function, by bringing governance closer to the people,” he said.

Awards

The Leadership newspaper also presented awards to individuals and organisations.

In her address, the Chairperson of the Leadership Group, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, said the awards recognise and honour individuals and organisations that have excelled in their respective fields and demonstrated commitment to creating a meaningful impact.

“(To recognise those who push boundaries, strive for excellence and contribute tirelessly to our society’s growth. This ceremony is a testament to their dedication,” she said.

The Leadership Newspaper awarded the Chairperson of Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote, as the Person of the Year; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji as the Banker of the Year; and the Queen of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, as the Social Impact Person of the Year.

The newspaper also presented the maiden Quinquennial Award for Outstanding Person in Governance and Infrastructure to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Governors of the Year are; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi; Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Other awardees are; Adams Oshiomole as Politician of the Year; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal as Environmental Impact Person of the Year; Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi as Public Service Person of the Year; and Benedict Peter as Business Person of the Year.

The newspaper also awarded the CEO of Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Bamanga Jada as the Public Sector CEO of the Year; the Founder of Nord Automobiles Limited, Oluwatuyi Ajayi as the Private Sector CEO of the Year; and the Founder of Making Champions Limited, Bambi Akani as Sports Person/Promoter of the Year.

Opay Digital Services was awarded the Fintech Company of the Year; The Alternative Bank as the Most Innovative Bank of the Year; and Argo Group PLC as the Oil and Gas Local Content champion of the Year

Company of the Year was awarded to Avsatel Communications Limited; Terra Cube, a premium seasoning brand, as the Product of the Year.

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) emerged as the Government Agency of the Year and the Enactus Team at Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State, as the Outstanding Young Person of the Year.

While Stanbic IBTC Bank was awarded Bank of the Year, Odumodu Black emerged Artiste of the Year.

