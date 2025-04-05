A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus burst into flames on Saturday morning in Maryland, Lagos State, forcing the driver, the bus conductor and passengers to flee for safety.

The incident occurred while the bus was en route from Ikorodu to CMS.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the fire started shortly after smoke began billowing from the driver’s side.

“At first, we thought the smoke was coming from other buses,” a female passenger said. “But then the smoke got thicker, and people started panicking. We all rushed off the bus just before the fire erupted fully.”

She alleged that the driver and conductor fled the scene immediately, leaving passengers behind.

“They didn’t even wait to see what would happen to us. They knew that bus was faulty before putting it on the road and risking our lives,” she said.

Emergency responders—including officers from the Nigeria Police Force, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Fire Service, and local security personnel—later arrived at the scene to put out the fire and ensure safety.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Not the first time

Saturday’s incident adds to a worrying pattern of fire outbreaks involving BRT buses in Lagos.

In January, a BRT bus with the plate number ‘LND-315XR’ caught fire while in motion at Ojota, along Ikorodu Road. The bus, operated by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and the Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), was heading to Fadeyi.

Foundation for Investigative Journalism reported that smoke from the fire had already been subdued by witnesses, though its stench lingered.

Also, passengers had disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.

The driver of that bus claimed he was supplied with black oil instead of proper engine oil.

“I didn’t know the bus was heating up until I passed the bridge and had already left the LAMATA office,” he said.

Witnesses at the time raised concerns over poor vehicle maintenance, suggesting that state-owned buses were not being serviced regularly.

In another incident in 2023, a BRT bus went up in flames in Alapere, Lagos, following a collision involving two commercial vehicles. The crash claimed the life of one of the drivers.

These repeated incidents have raised questions about the maintenance culture and safety protocols guiding public transport in Lagos.

