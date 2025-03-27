The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced the interception of contraband worth N1.72 billion from smugglers in last one month.

The Customs Area Controller of FOU Zone A, Kola Oladeji, made this disclosure on Wednesday during a media briefing in Lagos.

Mr Oladeji stated that the seized contraband included 3,832 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to seven trucks, and 27 units of used (Tokunbo) vehicles.

He added that officers also confiscated 494 jerrycans of petrol, totalling 14,820 litres, along with 27 bales of used clothing.

“Other seizures included 95 bags of charcoal, 3,643kg of Cannabis Sativa, and the arrest of six suspects in connection with these smuggling activities,” Mr Oladeji said.

He noted that all the seized goods had a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.72 billion.

According to him, the unit remains committed to enforcing the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, ensuring compliance with import and export regulations.

“The operatives of FOU A have intensified border surveillance across the South-Western states.

“This crackdown targets economic saboteurs operating in different sectors of the service.

“Key Performance Indicators (KPI), including revenue generation, smuggling suppression, and trade facilitation, have recorded significant successes through our Swift Sting Operations and other patrol efforts.

“During the period under review, the unit achieved significant milestones, making 82 interceptions,” he said.

He reiterated that these seizures, with a total DPV of N1.72 billion, were the result of tireless efforts by customs officers.

“The successes recorded this year were not easily achieved. Our officers spent long hours on patrol and surveillance to intercept these illegal goods.

“We will not relent in our commitment to tackling illegal cross-border trade and other criminal activities.

“The unit will continue engaging with the public to raise awareness about the economic and social implications of smuggling while ensuring compliance with government policies,” he said.

Mr Oladeji also revealed that the unit generated N72.4 million from debit notes issued to importers who underpaid customs duties at seaports.

He highlighted that Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi had introduced various trade facilitation tools to boost national revenue and economic growth.

The unit recovered N72.4 million through Demand Notices (DN) issued for irregular consignment declarations, he said.

“The Customs CG has implemented several trade facilitation tools to enhance revenue generation and economic development.

“Initiatives like the Time Release Study (TRS), Advance Ruling, and the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) scheme have improved investor confidence and customs efficiency.

“This unit has embraced these initiatives by restructuring patrol teams in Lagos to eliminate unnecessary trade barriers and promote a business-friendly environment,” he said.

(NAN)

