The Police Command in Rivers State has arrested four suspects for allegedly murdering two children for ritual purposes.

The victims, Chizaram Onuche and Chidinma Onuche, both seven years old, were brutally killed, and their bodies dismembered for money rituals.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the command, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the Ant-Kidnapping Unit of the command arrested the suspects.

She disclosed that the suspects, including a native doctor, lured and drugged the minors before killing them.

“Aniekan Uko, 27, a native of Akwa Ibom State, lured the children to an uncompleted building in the second Pipeline area of Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, where he drugged them.

“After sedating them with a drink known as Black Bullet, he proceeded to slaughter and dismember them, collecting their blood in a bottle,” she said.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said that following his arrest, Mr Uko confessed to the crime, stating that he was introduced to ritual killings by a native doctor whom he had previously seen performing rituals for other individuals.

“Subsequently, on 23 March, operatives arrested the native doctor, Kingsley Opurum, 43, a native of Etche area, Rivers State, for his alleged role in the killings.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the native doctor instructed Aniekan to provide human body parts and blood to perform a ritual intended to make him wealthy,” Mrs Iringe-Koko added.

She further disclosed that the police also arrested Mr Uko’s girlfriend and one Friday Silas, 47, who allegedly allowed the killings to take place in his uncompleted building in Rukpokwu.

Officers who visited the crime scene recovered several incriminating items, including photographs of unidentified individuals and a bottle filled with the minor’s blood.

Other items include an empty can of Black Bullet drink and a spoon used to scoop the blood of the victims.

The police spokesperson said the bodies of the children have been deposited at the morgue for an autopsy.

She said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olesegun Adepoju, assured the public that the police would prosecute the perpetrators of the gruesome killings.

“Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and identify any additional accomplices,” she added.

(NAN)

