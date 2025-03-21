The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has directed the heads of local government administration to take all necessary steps to ensure payment of outstanding salaries to local council workers.

Mr Ibas, retired vice admiral, gave the directive while meeting with the heads of local government administration and the leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Rivers chapter, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He described the non-payment of the workers’ salaries for February and March as unfortunate but attributed the situation to the withholding of the monthly allocations to the state following the Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court had also annulled the state’s local council election held on 5 October 2025.

Mr Ibas said the withheld allocations had been released, adding, “I sincerely feel the pain of these workers, many of whom have endured months of financial strain.

“I hereby issue a directive that all the necessary steps be taken to ensure that these salaries are paid with no further delay.”

He said the local government, being the third tier of government and closest to the people, had the sacred responsibility of ensuring that councils’ affairs were run with the utmost care, respect, and dedication to the people’s welfare.

“As leaders, we must feel the pains of our people and offer them a more positive, inclusive and transformative leadership.

“This is the mandate I have accepted, and it is the standard I expect from all of you.

“To this end, I hereby direct further that all Local Government Areas furnish my office with wage bills by way of briefing through the office of the Head of Service,” he said.

Mr Ibas said the briefing by the head of the service would enable him to acquaint himself with the situation.

He directed that all such submissions should be supported with relevant documents to provide clarity and ensure accuracy.

Warning against reckless spending

Mr Ibas pledged to promote a culture of transparency and accountability and warned against reckless spending of public funds at the local government level.

“I have just six months, but we must ensure that the people of Rivers State deserve to see how their money is used and it is our duty to ensure that every kobo is accounted for,” he stated.

Mr Ibas said that he was already working out the necessary modalities that would ensure effective monitoring of accountability.

He said his administration would ensure that every decision made, every policy implemented and every action taken would be guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and service to the people.

In an address, the President of NULGE, Rivers chapter, Clifford Paul, who is also the Head of Local Government Administration of Port Harcourt Council, acknowledged that workers were not paid for about two months.

He lauded the sole administrator for directing the immediate payment of their salaries.

Mr Paul said Rivers State had experienced slow development with the political conflicts creating much tension but expressed hope that with the sole administrator on the saddle, greater peace would return.

He pledged the workers’ support to the course of peace and stability in the state.

