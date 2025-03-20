The National Blood Service Agency (NBSA) has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory to donate blood to support victims of the ghastly accident that occurred on the AYA-Karu expressway, Abuja on Wednesday.

The NBSA in a statement signed by its Director General, Saleh Yuguda said the incident resulted in multiple casualties, many of whom require immediate blood transfusions.

Mr Yuguda, a professor stated that hospitals and emergency response teams are working tirelessly to save lives, but an adequate blood supply is crucial to their efforts.

“We urge all eligible donors to visit designated blood donation centres and hospitals across the FCT to make voluntary blood donations. Your generosity can make the difference between life and death for those in critical condition,” he said.

“For further inquiries and directions to the nearest donation centres, please contact the National Blood Service Agency at 39 Abidjan Street, Zone Wuse or call 07088370905. Together, we can save lives.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the accident left hundreds of people stranded in the city centre of the Nigerian capital. The accident led to a roadblock and vehicles were seen burning on the road. Most of the stranded people lived in the area where the accident occurred and were left stranded for several hours.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six people died and 25 others were injured in the accident. Four of the dead people were burnt beyond recognition, the agency said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the accident, which occurred under the Karu Bridge involved 18 vehicles, including two articulated vehicles, two buses, one SUV and 11 cars.

Mr Ogungbemide said the emergency responders, including the FRSC, Red Cross, Fire Service, and military quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

The FRSC spokesperson attributed the cause of the crash to brake failure which led to a chain reaction of collisions involving the 18 vehicles.

“The crash occurred at approximately 6:58 pm, with the FRSC receiving the report at 7:03 pm. More than 35 people were involved. The crash resulted into a tragic multiple-vehicle crash, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving 25 others injured,” he said.

“The injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention, while the dead were taken to the mortuary,” he said.

It added that the injured victims were taken to National Hospital, State House Clinic, Karu General Hospital, and Customs Clinic, Karu for medical attention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

