Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on leaders of the National Assembly to uphold the sacred responsibility of leadership and to prioritise unity and national development over political divisions and partisan interests.

He spoke on Monday night when President Bola Tinubu hosted the leadership and members of the House of Representatives to Iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the president, VP Shettima urged lawmakers to embrace their responsibility with humility and a shared commitment to progress.

He said, “In the end, history will not judge us by the number of personal battles we fought against one another, but by the bridges we were able to build together. We are gathered here this evening not as adversaries in a contest for power, but as partners in the noble task of nation-building.”

Reflecting on the significance of Ramadan, which coincides with the Lenten season, the vice president called for deep introspection and a reaffirmation of commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

“This sacred month of reflection and renewal reminds us to choose stability over strife, collaboration over conflict, and dialogue over discord. What binds us as a nation is far greater than what divides us,” he said.

The VP commended President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as a man of vision and inclusivity.

According to Mr Shettima, “In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you have not just a leader you can trust, but a leader who trusts you. He sees you as stewards of our democracy, as voices of the people, and as partners in our shared aspiration to build a better Nigeria.”

He further assured Nigerians that the government’s economic policies are yielding results and explained that “The economy has turned the corner. We are now on the path to sustained economic growth, and with perseverance, we will create a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive.”

The vice president also lauded the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and the House leadership for fostering harmony within the legislature.

“There can be no development without peace, and there can be no peace without development. The unity within the House is a testament to our collective resolve to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

VP Shettima urged the leaders to govern with empathy, fairness, and justice, reminding them that their positions are a sacred trust of the Nigerian people.

“Leadership is not about personal gain; it is about service. It is a burden vested in us by God, tested by history, and measured by the impact we leave behind,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Tajudeen thanked Mr Tinubu for the invitation to break fast with him and for always showing respect and concern for the House of Representatives.

“As we all know, the month of Ramadan entails many things, one of them is reflection: where were you before, where are you now and where do you want to be? I believe Nigeria, more than ever before, needs this type of reflection,” he said.

Imploring both Christians and Muslims to dedicate this time to praying for the country, the speaker said Nigerians know what the Tinubu administration has achieved within just two years and this period offers a moment for every Nigerian to reflect and pray for the country – prayers for the economy; prayers for improved security, prayers for the leaders and prayers for the citizens.

He assured that every member of the House is in support of the president, noting that the policies of the government are for the betterment of the people and Nigeria as a country.

On behalf of the House of Reps, the speaker donated the sum of ₦705,000,000 (Seven Hundred and Five Million Naira), which he said is a six-month fifty per cent deduction from their salaries to augment the humanitarian engagements of Mr President and to support vulnerable people in the country.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

17th March, 2025

