The Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved revocation of 4,794 land titles, over non-payment of ground rent, for more than 40 years.

In the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape, a total of 8,375 property owners have not paid ground rent in the last 43 years.

This was made known in a press briefing by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

“It should be noted that the FCTA made numerous publications in national newspapers and announcements on broadcast media since 2023, calling on defaulters to pay up all outstanding bills and ground rents. All these yielded little response, as several allottees failed to pay.

“It is important to state that payment of Ground Rent on landed properties in the FCT is founded on extant legislation. It is clearly stipulated in the terms and conditions of grant of Right of Occupancy, and it is due for payment on the first day of January, each year, without demand.

“Consequently, a list of land titles in default of payment of ground rent have been compiled in the ten oldest districts of Phase 1 of the Federal Capital City (FCC). They are; Central Area District (Cadastral Zone A00), Garki I (Cadastral Zone A01), Wuse I (Cadastral Zone A02), Garki II (Cadastral Zone A03), Asokoro (Cadastral Zone A04), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A05), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A06), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A07), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A08) and Guzape (Cadastral Zone A09).

“As at the end of 2024 and up till today, a total of N6,967,980,119 is owed as ground rent by 8,375 property owners. In other words, a total of 8,375 property owners have not paid ground rent up to last year, 2024.

“A total of 4,794 land titles are in default of ground rent payment for 10 years and above. Meaning that in the listed districts, 4,794 property owners have not paid ground rent in the last 10 years.

“This is in contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“Consequently, the titles of the properties in default of payment of ground rent for 10 years and above have been revoked forthwith.

“A grace of 21 Days is also given to title holders that are in default of payment of ground rent for between one and ten years, after which the affected titles will be revoked.”

Lere Olayinka

Senior Special Assistant

Public Communications and Social Media

March 17, 2025

