Combined team of security operatives, including members of vigilance group, killed notorious Lakurawa kingpin, Maigemu, in Kebbi State, a state government official said on Friday.

The state’s Director of Security, Cabinet Office, AbdulRahman Usman-Zagga, said this in a statement on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said Maigemu was killed on Thursday at Kuncin Baba in Arewa Local Government Area, a remote area with challenging terrain, after a fierce gun battle.

He added that “this success comes just a week after Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State visited Bagiza and Rausa Kade communities in Arewa Local Government to condole with residents over the killing of six people by suspected Lakurawa cattle rustlers.

“During the governor’s visit, he assured the affected communities of immediate security reinforcement and strategic measures to tackle criminal activities in the area.

“Today, his proactive approach has yielded results with the elimination of this kingpin. His corpse is available as evidence,” Mr Usman-Zagga said.

He commended the governor for the commitment to security and the continuous logistic support to security operatives, especially those on special operations.

The director urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activities for lasting peace in the state.

Lakurawa is a terror group that infiltrated Sokoto and Kebbi states through Niger Republic, exacerbating insecurity in the North-west region.

(NAN)

