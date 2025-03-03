The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has reaffirmed its confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with Governor Nasir Idris commending the president’s efforts in delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

In a statement on Monday, the governor’s spokesperson, Hahaya Sarki, said the developments occurred at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in the state.

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Governor Idris expressed satisfaction with the progress made by his administration and that of President Tinubu.

“The forum unanimously reaffirmed support for President Tinubu and myself to continue our developmental strides. We also agreed to hold such meetings every two to three months to assess party and government performance,” the governor stated.

The governor said the meeting provided an opportunity to evaluate government actions and ensure alignment with the party’s vision.

“The overwhelming verdict from stakeholders is a vote of excellence for both the state and federal administrations. I remain committed to delivering quality governance and improving the welfare of our people,” he added.

At the meeting, the State Chairman of the APC), Abubakar Kana-Zuru, announced the suspension of the special adviser to the governor on power and politics, Kabir Sani-Giant, over alleged misconduct.

“The State Working Committee (SWC) has suspended you from the party pending further investigation and disciplinary action due to conduct likely to embarrass and bring the party into disrepute, as you admitted before the investigation committee,” the statement read.

The party cited an incident on 8 February, when Mr Sani-Giant allegedly entered the Government House with a snake, intimidating dignitaries and officials.

“This act was deemed offensive, embarrassing, and a violation of Article 21 (2)(ii) of the APC Constitution. Any further misconduct during your suspension may result in stricter disciplinary action, including expulsion,” the statement concluded.

