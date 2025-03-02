The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected plans by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to migrate electricity consumers from lower tariffs to Band A.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NLC held in Yola, Adamawa State.

The communique, jointly signed by Joe Ajaero, president of NLC and Emmanuel Ugboaja, general secretary of the Congress, was made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

The labour leaders said NEC “unequivocally” rejected the ongoing reclassification of electricity consumers by the NERC.

They said the plan to migrate consumers from lower bands to band A under the guise of service improvement would lead to unjustified extortion of the masses and economic hardship for the working class and the broader Nigerian populace.

According to them, the migration would further deepen the misery of Nigerians.

“Whereas inflation has soared, wages remain stagnant, and the cost of living has become unbearable,

“The NEC-in-session warned that any attempt to announce further electricity tariff increases would be met with mass resistance.

“The Congress resolved to immediately mobilise for a nationwide protest should the Ministry of Power and NERC proceed with their exploitative plan to further hike electricity tariffs under any guise,” they said

The labour leaders also said that NEC acknowledged the agreement between NLC and the federal government through the Joint 10-Man Committee, which reduced the initially proposed telecommunications tariff hike from 50 to 35 per cent.

They said NEC resolved that if the agreement us not implemented by March 1, it will direct its National Administrative Council (NAC) to deploy all necessary instruments to enforce compliance.

On the State of the Labour Party, they said NEC-in-session directed the National Administrative Council (NAC) to take some immediate steps.

According to the labour leaders, the steps included rebranding, merging or forming of coalitions to defend the interests of NLC and Nigerian workers in the Party to reclaim return and return it to its original ideological roots.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt set to regularise electricity tariff

They said the congress would not allow the Labour Party to be hijacked by reactionary forces who do not represent the aspirations of the working people and broader Nigerian

They urged workers to remain resolute, organised, and uncompromising in the collective struggle for a fair and equitable Nigeria.

(NAN)

