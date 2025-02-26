The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday said he inherited N8.98 billion debt in legal liabilities.

He said this in Abuja at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held at its national secretariat in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, some APC governors and other critical stakeholders of the party attended the meeting.

Mr Ganduje said the outstanding liabilities were for legal engagements during pre-election matters, election cases as well as appeals for legislative, governorship and presidential elections.

New secretariat

The chairman also requested a new national secretariat to accommodate its national officers.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), under his leadership, had applied to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for land.

Mr Ganduje solicited the president’s intervention to ensure that the secretariat project materialised.

He said in fulfilment of his promise to take the party to the grassroots, the NWC had introduced a new people-centred approach to campaign administration.

Mr Ganduje said instead of inaugurating national campaign governorship councils for states in Abuja, they are now inaugurated in affected states.

This, he said, was to allow for greater participation by party members and other stakeholders in the respective states.

According to Mr Ganduje, the innovation has helped to engage the right people to organise and manage campaigns in their states.

Osun, Anambra polls

He also said the party’s focus was now on regaining power in Anambra and Osun.

The chairman added that in compliance with INEC’s election time-table, the party had begun preparations for the conduct of its primary in Anambra scheduled for April.

He also said the party had embarked on reconciliation of aggrieved members, adding that the move was gradually yielding the desired results.

“Through dialogue, we initiated high level discussions among party leaders and other stakeholders with a view to resolving lingering differences among our members.

“The Conflict Reconciliation Committee, which you are about to approve, will build on this,” he said.

Members of NEC also passed a vote of confidence on the president.

This, they said, was in recognition of his bold economic reforms that were beginning to bear positive fruits.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State moved the motion and it was seconded by Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the party.

The NEC members passed a vote of confidence on Mr Ganduje and the party’s NWC.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, were among chieftains of the party who attended the meeting.

Governors in attendance included those of Edo, Monday Okpebholo, Ondo; Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Benue, Hyacinth Alia and Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji.

Others were those of Kaduna, Uba Sani; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Yobe, Mala Buni; Kogi, Usman Ododo, and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Former governors who attended included those of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari; Kogi, Yahaya Bello and Zamfara, Bello Mattawalle.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, was also at the meeting.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were, however, absent at the meeting.

Mr Ganduje was appointed as chairman on 3 August 2023, by the party’s NEC following the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

