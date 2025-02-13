The Nigerian Air Force says it was taking disciplinary measures against its personnel who were engaged in a public fight on Tuesday with police operatives in Warri, Delta State, over the arrest of a drug suspect.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported a story about a video clip on X, which showed armed naval personnel and police operatives throwing punches at one another along a road while people stood by to watch.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, described the incident as “disgraceful” while confirming it in a post on X on Thursday.

“The Policemen attached to QRS were on their way with a suspect found in possession of substances suspected to be codeine, Indian Hemp, (and) Canadian loud. But the personnel of the air force who happens to know the suspect intercepted and insisted that the policemen must release them before proceeding; hence, they attacked the policemen unprovoked,” Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said in his post on X.

He said the conflict between the two security organisations was being attended to and added that there is a cordial relationship between the Nigerian Airforce in Delta State and the Police Command in the state under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda.

“The air force authorities are looking into this incident and setting up modalities to ensure that this shameful incident does not repeat itself,” Mr Edafe said.

The air force spokesperson, Olusola Akinboyewa, corroborated Mr Edafe’s statement that the air force was investigating the incident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The Nigerian Air Forces (NAF) wishes to state that the incident has been decisively addressed. The Commander of the concerned NAF unit has engaged with the relevant police authorities in Delta State to resolve the matter with a view to enhancing inter-agency understanding,” Mr Akinboyewa, an air vice marshal, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said some police operatives who sustained injuries have been treated.

“The NAF personnel involved are currently undergoing disciplinary procedure in accordance with military regulations,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

