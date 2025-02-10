Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Monday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku was accompanied on the visit by former Governor Liyel Imoke of Cross River State, Aminu Tambuwal, a former Sokoto State governor, and Bauchi Central senator, Abdul Ningi.

Atiku and his team were received at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, and both parties met for about two hours.

Mr Obasanjo, while responding to journalists’ questions after the meeting, said he had nothing to say.

“Don’t ask me anything. I’m not going to comment on 2027 politics,” he said.

Atiku served as vice president in the Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007.

(NAN)

