The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate a major breach in linking telephone numbers to the national identity system.

The breach involves linking multiple phone numbers belonging to different subscribers to a single NIN without their consent.

The House reached the resolution on Wednesday following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Patrick Umoh (APC, Akwa Ibom).

NIN Linking Policy

In 2020, the Nigerian government introduced a policy mandating linking mobile telecommunications numbers to the NIN. Customers were given a deadline to comply or risk having their lines barred.

Most telecom operators provided self-service platforms for customers to link their numbers via USSD codes. Despite this, the process has been marred by the inability of the existing infrastructure to accommodate the demand.

The government extended the deadline several times due to the failure of relevant entities to meet the requirements.

The Motion

Moving the motion, Mr Umoh accused telecommunications companies of linking phone numbers to NINs without customers’ consent.

“This action is a clear violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, which guarantee the right to privacy and the protection of personal data for every Nigerian,” he said.

He added that unauthorised data linking could lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime, which have become increasingly common in Nigeria.

Speaking in support of the motion, Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) revealed that he was also a victim of the illegal linking, stating that four phone numbers had been linked to his NIN without his consent.

Consequently, the House urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate these reports and take immediate action against any telecom service provider found culpable.

It also urged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to confirm whether the linking of NINs by telecom service providers was authorised and in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Members voted to support the motion when the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, put it to vote.

The House then mandated its Committees on Communications and Interior to thoroughly investigate the matter and report within four weeks.

