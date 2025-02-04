The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of a rising cancer burden, particularly in the South-East Asia region, where 2.4 million new cases and 1.5 million deaths were reported in 2022.

According to WHO, the region has the highest number of cancers of the lips and oral cavity, uterine cervix, and childhood cancers among all WHO regions.

It noted in a statement on its website that by 2050, the number of new cases and deaths in the region is estimated to increase by 85 per cent.

Despite these alarming figures, WHO acknowledged that several countries in the region have made significant strides in cancer prevention and treatment.

Cancer burden, projections

In 2024, WHO released alarming projections, indicating that global cancer cases will surge by 77 per cent to 35 million by 2050, up from 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022.

Lung cancer tops the list as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, accounting for 12.4 per cent of new cases and 18.7 per cent of deaths. Female breast cancer follows closely, responsible for 11.6 per cent of cases and seven per cent of deaths.

Other significant contributors to cancer deaths include bowel, liver, and stomach cancer.

Despite being entirely preventable, cervical cancer is the eighth most common cancer globally and the ninth biggest cause of cancer death, accounting for 661,044 new cases and 348,186 deaths.

In Nigeria, the cancer burden is also alarming, with approximately 127,000 new cases and 79,000 cancer-related deaths reported in 2022.

World Cancer Day

The 2025 World Cancer Day,u themed: United by Unique, also marks 25 years of signing the Charter of Paris Against Cancer at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium.

The global health body noted that the theme “is a reminder of the collective commitment against cancer.”

“WHO acknowledges every patient’s unique experiences and the value of people-centred care delivered jointly by healthcare providers, families, friends and community.”

World Cancer Day is an international day marked annually on 4 February to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Efforts in South-east Asia

WHO noted that in the last few years, countries in the South-East Asia region have made notable progress in cancer control.

WHO commended six countries in the region for having dedicated national plans for cancer control.

However, the organisation noted that persistent challenges remain, including inadequate national capacities to manage the increasing cancer burden and limited access to palliative care.

To address these challenges, the WHO said it has co-created the South-East Asia Regional Strategy for Comprehensive Cancer Prevention and Management 2024-2030, which emphasises a people-centred approach to cancer care.

Nigerian Minister speaks

The Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in a statement on Tuesday, joined the global community in commemorating World Cancer Day, pledging solidarity with women and families affected by the disease.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim assured patients that they are not alone in their struggle, praising the resilience of cancer survivors.

She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting women’s health and wellbeing, particularly in the areas of breast and cervical cancer, which are leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, breast and cervical cancers are among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that women have access to quality healthcare, screening, and treatment services.

“As we mark World Cancer Day, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, I want to assure women across Nigeria that we are committed to supporting your health and wellbeing,” she said.

“We will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to increase awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options, improve access to quality healthcare services, including screening and treatment programmes, support research and development of innovative cancer treatments and therapies.”

