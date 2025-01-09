A Consultant Cardiologist, Gerald Edeh, has identified stress as a major cause of high blood pressure and sudden death among Nigerian adults.

Mr Edeh, who works with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos State.

He said high blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, particularly stroke and heart attack, which are very common leading causes of death in the society now.

“Research suggests that long-term anxiety or emotional stress can increase the risk for sudden cardiac death,” he said.

“For a person living with chronic stress, the result can be chest pain, irregular heartbeats, shortness of breath, and an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.”

The cardiologist noted that mental health instability, often triggered by the economic situation and hardships in the country, could equally cause high blood pressure.

While he said that the economic situation in the country was not favourable, particularly, to the common man, Mr Edeh lamented that the masses were suffering, which predisposes them to high blood pressure as well as suicidal thoughts.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to intensify efforts to stabilise the economy and provide the citizens with the basic necessities of life.

“This will go a long way to ease whole lots of burden on the citizens and equally reduce stress in the country,” he said.

“Obviously, there’s too much stress in the country, which is already taking a toll on the lives of the citizens. In view of the high cost of living, people toil day and night to make a living.

“They go to bed late, and as early as 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., they have jumped out of the bed in order to meet up with the days’ activities. For residents in cities like Lagos, they leave home very early in order not to be trapped in traffic gridlock”.

He explained that prolonged stress reduces the body’s immune system, saying that too much and accumulated stress affects both mental and physical health.

The cardiologist lamented that many people had suddenly slumped and died due to accumulated stress, advising that people should pay attention to their health, prioritise sleep and rest; because they are fundamental to good health.

