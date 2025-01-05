Gunmen have killed the Katsina State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Surajo Leader, and two others in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.
The incident occurred on Saturday night when the gunmen invaded the Mai Rana community in Kusada LGA.
Sources revealed that the gunmen also abducted two of the deceased wives and his daughter, an undergraduate student.
The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites amidst apprehension in the area.
|
The Katsina Police Command spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident, said that police operatives responded and engaged the gunmen in a shootout.
He said that the gunmen were forced to flee, leaving one of their operational vehicles and one of the abducted wives.
Mr Aliyu, an assistant superintendent of police, said that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the gunmen.
He urged the public to assist the police with any credible information on the whereabouts of the fleeing criminals.
(NAN)
