Traditional rulers and residents of border communities in Sokoto and Kebbi states have refuted claims by Nigerien leader Abdourahamane Tchiani that Nigeria is host to a French military base and training camps.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited border communities in the states on Friday reported that there was no evidence of the claim.

Mr Tchiani, in a Christmas Day interview, had claimed that Nigeria had provided a base for French soldiers near Lake Chad.

He also claimed training camps had been established for terrorists in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, all aimed at destabilising Niger.

Findings by NAN, however, indicated that there was no training camp in any of the states bordering Niger as claimed by Tchiani.

Aminu Aliyu, the district head of Balle, a border community with Niger, in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, dismissed Mr Tchiani’s claims.

He described the Nigerien leader’s claims as baseless, saying none of his subjects had reported the presence of foreign soldiers or camps in the area.

According to another community leader, Abdurahman Usman, Marake, Kurdula and Bikini communities are located between eight and 35 kilometres from Niger and residents have not sighted any military camp.

Mr Usman stressed that residents of Balle and other communities were relating well with their counterparts in Nigerien border communities and had at no time reported military presence.

Kabiru Muhammad, a resident of Ruwa-wuri community in Tangaza Local Government Area, acknowledged the presence of Lakurawa bandits sometimes, but not foreign military camps in the area.

“Lakurawa terrorists are being chased away by personnel of the Nigerian Army stationed in our area, but there is no foreign military camp in the area,” Mr Muhammad said.

Adamu Bagobiri, Yusuf Abubakar and Ibrahim Kadadi, all residents of Tangaza, also denied seeing any military training camp in the area.

They, however, urged the Nigerien leader to cement the long-existing relationship between Nigeria and Niger as many engage in intermarriage and business relationships.

On his part, the Sarkin Arewan Araba, Abubakar Yusufu, dismissed claims of a village or forest called Gaba in his domain.

NAN reports that Araba is a border community in Illela Local Government Area, less than two kilometres from Konni in Niger.

He also debunked the allegation of foreign military camps in the area.

“There is no such forest in Araba district or Illela Local Government and we are yet to see any foreigner in our villages.

“These are tea joint discussions. Instead, it is the Nigerien military operatives that have been coming into our area every night,” he said.

The district head cautioned the Nigerien leader against making baseless allegations capable of severing historical ties.

Another resident of Araba, Muhammadu Danladi, said the allegation of training camps was meant to smear the image of Nigeria.

“It is a lie, there is no presence of foreigners in our community. It is just a mere allegation which is unfounded,” he said

He also said there had been a deliberate attempt by Nigerien soldiers to harass Nigerians in border communities in the last six months.

“Their security operatives at the border areas have been harassing our people, seizing their goods for no just cause.

“Their people are, however, having free access into our country.

“They have been coming to buy goods and leave, and nobody is harassing them.

“We want our government to do something about this,” he said.

In Kebbi State, Murtala Muhammad-Kaka, the district head of Bayawa in Augie Local Government Area, also dismissed allegations of foreign military camps in the area.

Mr Muhammad-Kaka described the Nigerien leader’s allegations as an attempt to jeopardise the peace and stability enjoyed by border communities in Niger and Nigeria.

Condemning the Nigerien leader’s claims as divisive, Mr Muhammada-Kaka called for more initiatives to promote cooperation between both countries.

Mr Muhammada-Kaka, who acknowledged the presence of Lakurawa terrorists in the area, however, commended the Nigerian Army for tackling the menace.

According to him, the community shares borders with Silane, Gidan Sami, Rundi, Karami and Binji communities in Sokoto State as well as Kwaidu and other communities in Kebbi State.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Salah, the district head of Kasaki, a border town in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, commended the federal government over its efforts to secure the vast borders.

Mr Salah said no fewer than eight communities share borders with Benin and Niger, with residents speaking the same Dandi dialect.

The traditional ruler said residents engage in farming activities as well as attend the weekly markets and social gatherings in the area.

According to him, communities in the border areas have interwoven relationships.

He said his mother hailed from a town in Benin Republic, adding that many of his subjects have such marital relationships.

He denied knowledge of any foreign military camp and enjoined residents across borders to live in peace with one another.

Another resident, Sidi Mustapha, stressed the need for increased preparedness to address trans-border security challenges such as terrorism, banditry, smuggling and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

NAN reports that Nigeria had rejected allegations made in the viral video by Mr Tchiani, claiming collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilise his country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the claims existed solely in the realm of imagination.

He said Nigeria had never engaged in any overt or covert alliance with France or any other country to sponsor terrorist attacks or destabilise Niger.

The minister said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Chairman of ECOWAS, had demonstrated exemplary leadership.

He said the president had kept the doors of the sub-regional body open to re-engaging Niger in spite of the political situation in that country.

“Nigeria remains committed to fostering peace, harmony, and historic diplomatic ties with Niger.

“Nigeria’s armed forces, in collaboration with partners in the Multinational Joint Task Force, are succeeding in curbing terrorism within the region,” he said.

(NAN)

