President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that he would not reduce the size of his cabinet to reduce the cost of governance.
The president spoke during his first Presidential Media Chat.
He was asked if, as part of efforts to reduce the cost of governance, he would be willing to reduce the size of his cabinet.
“I am not ready…” the president said, defending the need to maintain over 40 ministers as well as several other advisers and assistants.
Details later…
