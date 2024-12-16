The Nigerian government has announced free train rides on all federal trains from 20 December to 5 January.
The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, announced this at the end of Monday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council.
“…there will be free train services to all Nigerians from the 20th up until the 5th January,” the minister said.
All Nigerian passenger trains are publicly owned, and most are owned and operated by the federal government through the Nigeria Railway Service.
|
However, train services are far behind road transportation as the popular means of transport among Nigerians.
Details later…
