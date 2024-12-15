The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the arrest of a native doctor, Veror Orduen, and a driver, Aondoaver Viaga, over the alleged theft of a company truck.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Steve Yabnet, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi.

Mr Yabnet said that the Benue State Police Command received information on 11 December that a driver with CHEC Construction Company, Taraku Camp, attached to a truck, was missing.

The CP further stated that the driver was sent to convey stones from Ohimini to Mase in Gwer-East Local Government Area (LGA) for road construction but diverted the vehicle to an unknown destination.

“During the investigation, the said driver, one Aondoaver Viaga, and a native doctor, one Veror Orduen, were arrested in possession of the vehicle at Ikyurav in Kwande LGA of Benue.

“The suspect is unable to give a satisfactory account of why he took the vehicle to the native doctor’s place for four days and switched off his phone.

“I advise all criminals to desist from perpetuating crime or leave Benue, as I am not ready to accommodate them.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure that the state is safe during the festive period and beyond,” the statement said.

NAN reports that CHEC is the construction company handling the dualisation of the Makurdi-Enugu-9th Mile Road.

(NAN)

