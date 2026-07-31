The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over an additional ₦42 million recovered from suspected fraudsters to a businessman, bringing the total amount recovered in a years-long cement supply fraud to ₦158 million.

In a press release posted on X, the EFCC said the money was presented to the businessman, Ebesunun Edonojie, by the Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC’s Benin Zonal Directorate, Sa’ad Sa’ad, on Wednesday.

Mr Edonojie had petitioned the anti-graft agency in 2022, alleging that one Ogiemwonyi Godwin defrauded him of ₦175.39 million in a failed cement supply transaction.

According to the EFCC, the businessman said he transferred ₦350.78 million to the suspect for the supply of 116 truckloads of cement. However, only 58 trucks were delivered, leaving an outstanding balance of 58 trucks valued at ₦175.39 million.

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Investigators found that the suspect paid ₦280 million to Dangote Cement Company for part of the order but diverted the remaining ₦70 million for personal use.

The commission said the suspect later became unreachable, prompting efforts to trace and recover the stolen funds.

The EFCC had earlier recovered and handed over ₦116 million to the businessman. The latest recovery of ₦42 million raises the total amount recovered to ₦158 million, leaving ₦17.39 million yet to be recovered.

Receiving the bank draft, Mr Edonojie thanked the EFCC for pursuing the case despite the suspect’s disappearance.

He said he had given up hope of recovering the money after the suspect became inaccessible.

“I lost hope completely. I did not even believe that I could recover the money as the man was nowhere to be found,” he said.

“I am more than grateful to the EFCC, the Chairman, the Zonal Director and the entire EFCC for the good work they are doing. It is only God that can reward you all.

“EFCC has become my saving grace. I am going to tell everybody how the EFCC saved me. I could not sleep because I borrowed the money. EFCC has wiped away my tears.”

READ ALSO: EFCC hands over recovered N24 million to former senator

Days ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the anti-graft agency handed over the recovered ₦24 million to a former senator.

Speaking during the handover, Mr Sa’ad said the commission remained committed to ensuring that victims of financial crimes obtain justice while perpetrators are held accountable.

“We will continue to discharge our duties professionally and responsibly by ensuring that fraudulent people do not get away with their crime and that innocent people do not suffer unjustly,” he said.

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