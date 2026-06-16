The National Leader of the Action Peoples Party (APP) and legislator representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has strongly criticised a Federal High Court judgement ordering the deregistration of five political parties, warning that the ruling could undermine Nigeria’s democratic stability and deepen political tensions ahead of future elections.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord Party, and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The court held that the parties failed to meet constitutional requirements for continued registration as political parties in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the suit that led to the ruling was instituted by the National Forum of Former Legislators, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the affected political parties.

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The plaintiffs approached the court seeking an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the parties from its official register, on the ground that they no longer satisfied the legal conditions for continued recognition.

In their argument, the plaintiffs relied heavily on Section 225(a) of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

They maintained that political parties that fail to win elective positions or meet minimum electoral performance thresholds in successive elections should not continue to enjoy registered status.

They, therefore, urged the court to compel INEC to strike out the affected parties and bar them from participating in future electoral processes.

However, the judgement has triggered similar sharp reactions from affected political actors.

Mr Ugochinyere described the ruling as “deeply troubling” and capable of setting a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, the APP leader argued that the decision, if left unchallenged, could shrink political participation and weaken the constitutional foundations of democratic competition.

He warned that excluding legally registered parties through judicial interpretation could push Nigeria towards political instability.

“Our nation cannot be allowed to degenerate to that level. This judgment is an invitation to anarchy. Political parties cannot simply be wiped out in a democracy because that is not what democracy represents,” he said.

He further argued that democracy thrives on inclusion, competition and voter choice, adding that any attempt to limit the number of political parties through what he described as restrictive judicial interpretation would be counterproductive.

Mr Ugochinyere insisted that APP and other affected parties remain validly registered political entities under Nigerian law and will continue to participate in all political activities, including preparations for future elections.

According to him, several judicial pronouncements from different levels of the Nigerian judiciary have already clarified the interpretation of Section 225(a) of the Constitution.

He claimed that multiple decisions from the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court had consistently held that political parties which secure even minimal electoral victories, including councillorship, local government chairmanship, state assembly or National Assembly seats, meet the threshold for continued registration.

He argued that these precedents were not properly considered in the ruling, describing the situation as a contradiction of settled legal principles.

The lawmaker also alleged that the INEC, during the proceedings, confirmed that some of the affected parties had indeed met the constitutional requirements for continued existence.

He cited examples, stating that the ADC reportedly won two House of Representatives seats in Kogi State during the 2023 general elections, while APP secured a local government chairmanship seat in Jigawa State.

He also noted that the Accord Party won a seat in the Imo State House of Assembly, alongside other electoral successes recorded by affected parties across the country.

Mr Ugochinyere maintained that, under constitutional provisions, these electoral victories were sufficient to justify the continued registration of the parties, insisting that any contrary interpretation would distort the intent of the law.

“INEC itself told the court that these parties met the constitutional requirements. Yet the judgement proceeded regardless. That is why many Nigerians are worried about the implications for democracy and the rule of law,” he stated.

He further criticised the court’s decision, alleging that it proceeded despite the existence of a Court of Appeal order staying proceedings pending the determination of an appeal in the matter. According to him, the appellate court had already intervened, and the parties were expected to await its final determination before taking further action at the trial court level.

He also alleged procedural irregularities in the delivery of the judgement, claiming that legal representatives were given short notice to appear, despite ongoing appellate proceedings.

Describing the development as unprecedented in Nigeria’s judicial history, Mr Ugochinyere called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to urgently intervene by reviewing the circumstances surrounding the judgement. He urged the council to investigate whether due process was followed and, where necessary, to take disciplinary measures to protect the integrity of the judiciary.

He also appealed to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to step in and defend what he described as the sanctity of judicial independence, warning that public confidence in the justice system could be severely damaged if allegations of disregard for superior court orders were left unresolved.

“The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man. If judgments of superior courts can be ignored, then we are endangering one of the most important institutions of our democracy,” he said.

Beyond the legal arguments, Mr Ugochinyere raised broader political concerns, warning that the ruling could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s electoral landscape ahead of the 2027 general election. He argued that reducing the number of political parties would limit voter choice and weaken political competition.

He stressed that Nigeria’s democratic journey had been shaped by decades of struggle against authoritarian governance, adding that any attempt to restrict political participation could revive memories of past political crises that threatened national stability.

He called for restraint, dialogue, and adherence to constitutional processes to resolve disputes over political party registration and electoral participation.

“Let all political parties participate and let Nigerians decide who they want. Democracy is about participation and competition, not exclusion,” he said.

Mr Ugochinyere urged all relevant institutions, including the judiciary, electoral authorities, legal practitioners, and democratic stakeholders, to act responsibly to safeguard the country’s democratic gains and ensure that the electoral system remains open, fair, and credible for all participants.