Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is conscious and receiving medical attention after collapsing during his country’s international friendly against Ukraine on Sunday evening.

The incident, which caused immediate concern among players, officials, and supporters, led to the abandonment of the match as teammates rushed to Eriksen’s aid before medical personnel entered the pitch.

According to reports from Reuters, the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder collapsed during the game but regained consciousness shortly afterwards.

In a statement, the Danish Football Federation reassured fans about the player’s condition.

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“He’s doing well under the current circumstances,” the federation said, confirming that Eriksen was conscious after the incident.

Players from both teams reportedly formed a protective circle around the midfielder while medics attended to him on the pitch.

Further reassurance came from Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen, who provided an update on Eriksen’s condition after the match was called off.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” Boesen said.

“As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should.

“He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.”

The development has sparked concern across the football world, particularly because it comes five years after Eriksen suffered one of the most shocking medical emergencies in the sport’s history.

Echoes of Euro 2020

On 12 June 2021, Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening match against Finland at the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Copenhagen.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and required immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before being stabilised by medical staff.

The incident stunned millions of viewers worldwide and prompted the match’s suspension.

Doctors later fitted Eriksen with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), a device that monitors heart rhythms and delivers corrective electrical impulses when necessary.

Despite fears that his playing career might be over, Eriksen made a remarkable recovery and returned to professional football in 2022.

After a brief spell with Brentford, he joined Manchester United before continuing his career at the highest level for club and country.

The football world awaits further updates

The latest incident is likely to prompt further medical evaluations in the coming days, although early indications from Denmark’s medical team suggest that the midfielder responded well following the collapse.

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Eriksen, widely regarded as one of Denmark’s greatest players of his generation, has earned more than 140 international caps and represented his country at multiple European Championships and World Cups.

“Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Christian. We’re all with you 🤍” Tottenham Hotspurs, one of the clubs Eriksen played for, wrote on their Facebook Page after Sunday’s incident.