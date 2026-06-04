FirstPower Electricity Distribution Ltd., a distribution company (Disco), on Wednesday warned traders operating under high-tension power lines in Anambra State to vacate the areas immediately to avoid associated dangers.

The Head of Health, Safety and Environment, FirstPower, Tosin Fadairo, gave the warning during a sensitisation campaign at Aroma and Eke Awka areas of Awka.

The Disco threatened to disconnect electricity supply to buildings that violated the power line right-of-way regulations.

Mr Fadairo said that trading under power lines was dangerous and suicidal, and violators risked electrocution and other electrical accidents associated with such activities.

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According to Mr Fadairo, repeated warnings to traders and owners of buildings with attached shops located beneath power lines have largely been ignored, necessitating stricter enforcement measures.

“We have observed significant encroachment on our right-of-way by landlords and people engaged in commercial activities.

“The required clearance is 5.5 metres from high-tension lines, but many structures and business activities are taking place within this restricted area.

“This practice is unsafe and accounts for a large number of electrical accidents recorded in recent times.”

He added that FirstPower was intensifying efforts to ensure compliance with right-of-way regulations to protect lives and safeguard electricity infrastructure.

He noted that encroachments often contributed to equipment damage, which negatively affected power supply and imposed huge replacement costs on the company.

“When people complain about poor power supply, they often fail to recognise that some of these disruptions result from encroachments that damage our equipment, costing hundreds of millions of naira to repair or replace.”

Mr Fadairo urged residents and business operators across the state to comply with safety regulations to avoid preventable tragedies.

The relevant authorities had been notified of the widespread encroachments, which, he said, are evident across several feeders in the state.

He said, “Some buildings may comply with right-of-way requirements, (but) shops constructed in front of such buildings are often located directly beneath power lines.

“This is the third sensitisation exercise we are conducting in this area. We have the authority to disconnect electricity supply to buildings violating right-of-way regulations.

“If compliance is not achieved after this exercise, we will return to disconnect defaulting buildings, especially those encouraging commercial activities under the power lines.”

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Mr Fadairo recalled a recent incident in which a spark from an overhead power line caused electric shocks to people trading beneath the lines.

He noted that in spite of that experience, some of the traders had returned to the same location.

“We are not trying to deprive anyone of their means of livelihood, but we are more concerned about the safety of lives. Business can only thrive when people are alive and operating in a safe environment,” he said.

(NAN)