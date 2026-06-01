The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives and member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Philip Agbese, has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the constituency in the 2027 general elections after securing affirmation from party members during the party’s direct primary election.

Mr Agbese was returned as the party’s candidate during the LP primaries on Saturday after polling over 52,000 votes across the three local government areas that make up the federal constituency.

The lawmaker’s emergence followed a series of congresses conducted across the 35 council wards in Enone, where party faithful overwhelmingly endorsed his candidature for a second term in the House of Representatives.

The affirmation comes barely months after Mr Agbese announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the LP on the floor of the House of Representatives in March.

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The lawmaker had explained that his defection was not motivated by personal ambition or disagreements within his former party but by the political preferences and wishes of his constituents.

He dismissed speculations that his decision to leave the APC was linked to any governorship ambition, insisting that he was merely responding to the desires of the people he represents.

Speaking after the conclusion of the primaries, the National Returning Officer for Benue State, Aminu Atonu, described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and credible.

According to him, the party successfully conducted its primaries across the state without major incidents.

Mr Atonu also announced that Samuel Onuh emerged unopposed as the LP’s candidate for the Benue South Senatorial District, while businessman and philanthropist Mathias Byuan was affirmed as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

Reacting to his victory, Mr Agbese expressed appreciation to the people of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Local Government Areas for what he described as an overwhelming demonstration of confidence and support.

He urged constituents to sustain the momentum by voting massively for the LP during the general elections, assuring them that he would continue to justify the trust reposed in him.

“Today is a remarkable day in my life. It is a day when my people, the good people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, once again demonstrated that their love for me is beyond mere words and facial expressions.

“They went all out, defied the rains and gathered in their thousands across the 35 council wards of the federal constituency to affirm the mandate given to me,” he said.

The lawmaker recalled that he was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2023 under the APC platform but said his constituents later encouraged him to embrace a new political platform ahead of the next election cycle.

According to him, after assessing the available political options, the people recommended the LP as a more viable platform capable of advancing their collective aspirations.

“They first elected me under the APC in 2023. When the process of re-electing me began, the people consulted widely and carefully assessed all available options. They promptly suggested a fresh and more viable vehicle that could take us back to the National Assembly.

“They did not only suggest Labour Party, they followed me massively into the party and together we started building it like the Ark of Noah. Today, we can boast of more than 60,000 registered members on our database within a very short period,” he said.

Mr Agbese said the turnout during the primaries reflected the growing acceptance of the LP across the constituency.

He described the party as a platform owned by ordinary Nigerians and driven by the collective will of its members.

“The people have proven the true identity, logo and ideology of the Labour Party. The Labour Party is for mama, papa, pikin and everybody. It is not a party where one individual sits in a room and determines the fate of the masses or decides who gets what.

“If not for the people, I would not have discovered such a viable, people-oriented and more acceptable platform as the Labour Party,” he added.

The lawmaker further highlighted the party’s expansion in Benue State, noting that the structure built within a short period had enabled the party to field candidates for multiple elective positions across the state.

“Imagine me that should be looking for a ticket of a party, is now standing today, presenting flags to 32 House of Assembly Candidates; 10 House of Representatives Candidates; three Senatorial Candidates and a Governorship Candidate. What God can not do, certainly does not exist,” he said.