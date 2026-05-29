The Police Command in Ebonyi State has confirmed an online report that the wife of one of its officers was accused of attempting to abduct a child in the Amachi Amagu Community of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on 20 March involving one Chioma Nwewu, wife of an inspector of police serving in Ebonyi.

“She was confronted by members of the community over allegations of child abduction after she was reportedly seen wandering aimlessly within the area.

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“The police officer’s wife was stripped and tied up by some members of the community while being questioned about her presence in the area.

“Following a distress call from a concerned citizen, who feared she might be lynched by the irate crowd, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene and rescued her.

“She was thereafter detained at the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, while members of the community were invited to provide evidence or statements to substantiate the allegations against her.

“However, none of the accusers came forward while she was in custody.

“Police operatives also visited the community on several occasions in the course of the investigation, but no useful information linking her to any child abduction incident was provided,” Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

He noted that preliminary investigations by the Command revealed that the woman experienced episodes of mental instability following a traumatic experience involving a stillbirth, a condition reportedly supported by a medical report she presented.

“In the course of the investigation, her bank account statements were also scrutinised for any suspicious transactions.

“Findings showed that the money in her account had accumulated gradually over the years through proceeds from her trading business as a market woman from 2015 up to the time of the incident.

“Furthermore, investigations did not establish any evidence linking her to any case of child abduction in the state,” the police added.

Mr Ukandu said the Command urged members of the public to refrain from acts of jungle justice and always allow the police to carry out investigations in line with established legal procedures.

(NAN)