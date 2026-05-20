The Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Cross River (UniCross) chapter has commenced an indefinite strike over members’ welfare and non-implementation of agreements reached with the national body.

In a statement by its chairman, Patrick Ushie, the union listed 11 items as the reason for the industrial action.

According to the union, the “total and indefinite” strike is due to the failure to implement the new salary structure and other welfare benefits of the academic staff.

Among the demands listed by the union is that non-financial components of the 2025 ASUU-FG renegotiated agreement should be implemented without delay.

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It demanded increased government funding of the university and prompt payment of salaries in the institution not later than the third day of each succeeding month.

It also demanded that all unpaid salaries and arrears of 35 per cent and 25 per cent wage award implemented in public universities since January 2023 be paid to UniCross chapter members without further delay.

It also demanded that “that all outstanding arrears of check-off dues owed UniCross ASUU branch and ASUU national from 2017 amounting to N11.9 million, and current deductions for two months (December 2024 and November 2025) be remitted.”

The union further demanded that outstanding promotion arrears and earned academic allowances accrued from July 2011 to December 2017 of the 2009 FG-ASUU agreement should be paid to eligible staff.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Ushie said the union took the decision to embark on the industrial action following the breakdown of dialogue with the management of the institution.

According to him, several meetings held with the management failed to produce any results.

“The management told us that their hands are tied as they don’t have the funds to implement our demands.

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“They told us that they currently receive N300 million as subvention from the government and would need an additional N200 million to meet our demands.

“We also wrote the governor (Bassey Otu) and as we speak he has not responded to our letter.

“Until our demands are met in full, the industrial action remains total and will continue indefinitely,” he declared.

Meanwhile, attempts to get the Vice-Chancellor, Francesca Bassey, to respond to News Agency of Nigeria enquiries did not yield any results as she did not take her calls nor respond to messages sent to her mobile phone.