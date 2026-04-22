A UK-based Quantity Surveyor, Victor Ekunyan, on Tuesday, declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), vowing to increase workers’ minimum wage to N150,000 if elected.

Mr Ekunyan, who hails from Ise-Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, made the declaration on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, just as he unveiled a seven-point strategic agenda.

The surveyor said that he was determined to address the country’s socio-economic crisis with a focus on sustainable development, institutional reforms and improved governance.

He stated that if elected, he would create 30 million jobs, free and compulsory education up to the tertiary level, and free health services, saying that with proper prioritisation of the country’s needs, funds would be available for such important national programmes.

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The PDP chieftain pledged to tackle insecurity across the country within 24 hours, expressing confidence that decisive leadership, improved coordination among security agencies and adequate deployment of resources would curb criminality in the country.

Mr Ekunyan attributed Nigeria’s worsening security challenges to systemic lapses within government, alleging collaboration between some insiders and criminal elements.

He noted that the nation’s security manpower was grossly inadequate, stressing that the current workforce could not effectively police the country’s large population.

“We have a situation where those within the system are allegedly aiding those outside to perpetrate crimes. That is the reality.

“With about 500,000 security personnel securing over 200 million Nigerians, it is practically impossible. That is why we are going to recruit three million additional personnel to strengthen our security system if elected.”

On agriculture, the presidential aspirant proposed the establishment of 20,000 farm hubs nationwide, equipped with storage, processing and packaging facilities to boost food security and value chains.

Mr Ekunyan promised free medical services, expansion of health facilities, improved welfare for health workers and increased investment in modern equipment.

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On infrastructure, the presidential hopeful outlined plans for an interstate rail network, improved road connectivity, stable electricity supply through diverse energy sources and enhanced telecommunications.

The PDP South-West Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, said the party remained strong despite its current challenges, insisting it was not on the verge of extinction.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would overcome its internal issues and reposition itself ahead of the forthcoming general elections, noting that its track record continued to resonate with Nigerians.

“The PDP is alive and bouncing back. Regardless of the challenges, we remain trusted and tested by Nigerians. Efforts are ongoing to unite the leadership in the overall interest of the country,” he said.