The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) on Tuesday commended the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for issuing timely guidance to broadcasters ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 General Elections.

MRA, in a statement, said the guidance aims to promote professionalism, ethical conduct, and compliance with broadcasting standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in its notice to broadcasters dated 17 April, the NBC highlighted growing concerns about breaches of the Code in news, current affairs, and political programming.

It stressed the need for accuracy, fairness, balance, and professionalism as the country approaches a critical electoral period.

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Reacting in a statement, MRA’s Executive Director, Edetaen Ojo, described the commission’s intervention as a necessary step to encourage responsible journalism and curb misinformation, hate speech, and incitement.

According to him, such actions are capable of undermining democratic processes and social cohesion if left unchecked.

Mr Ojo said while the MRA supports professional standards, the organisation is concerned that parts of the commission’s statement and the Broadcasting Code may threaten freedom of expression and media independence.

He specifically raised concerns about the directive that broadcasters should ensure presenters do not express personal opinions in programmes, as referenced in Section 1.10.3 of the Code.

Professionalism and impartiality are important, he said, but stopping presenters from expressing opinions outright could weaken analysis, commentary, and other editorial formats vital to democratic debate.

“It also potentially violates the right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions, guaranteed by Section 39 of the Constitution and various international instruments,” he said.

Mr Ojo said that restrictions on opinions in broadcast content should apply only to news bulletins and not all programming, as suggested by NBC’s statement and the Code.

He said the rule demanding that “all sides to an issue are equitably presented” in the same broadcast is well-intentioned but could prove impractical and limit editorial judgment and programming flexibility.

The MRA director also expressed concern over broadly framed restrictions relating to “divisive materials” or content that may “compromise the indivisibility” of Nigeria.

He warned that without clear definitions and safeguards, such provisions could suppress legitimate public debate, dissenting views, and critical reporting.

Similarly, he faulted NBC’s warning against bullying or intimidation of guests, noting that without clear definitions, such provisions could be abused.

He added that journalists asking tough questions, especially of public officials, might be wrongly characterised as engaging in intimidation.

Mr Ojo acknowledged the commission’s caution against hate speech, incitement, and misuse of broadcast platforms by political actors, but emphasised that regulatory measures must be precise, proportionate, and consistent with constitutional guarantees.

He urged the NBC to clarify and refine ambiguous provisions and to protect legitimate journalistic formats, including analysis and opinion programming.

He also appealed to the commission to engage broadcasters, media professionals, and civil society in dialogue to ensure balanced and effective regulation.

He urged the commission to uphold international standards on freedom of expression while enforcing professional ethics.

Mr Ojo stressed that as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 General Elections, a free, independent, and professional media remains critical to credible polls and democratic accountability.

He added that MRA remained committed to working with the NBC and other stakeholders to promote a media environment that is professional, free, and independent.

(NAN)