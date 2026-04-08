Former governors of Nigeria’s South-east region have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, following a meeting held on Tuesday in Enugu, Enugu State.

The endorsement is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of deliberations by the newly- formed South-East Forum of Former Governors.

Among those present at the meeting were former governors Sullivan Chime, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chris Ngige, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Martin Elechi.

Reading the communiqué, the Minister of Works and former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, said the forum was formally established on 7 April to support serving South-east governors and provide advisory input on regional and national issues.

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Mr Umahi explained that several former governors, including Ikedi Ohakim, Orji Uzor Kalu, Chimaroke Nnamani, Theodore Orji, and Virgnia Etiaba, were absent due to prior engagements, including medical trips and other commitments.

He, however, expressed optimism that more than 90 percent of former governors from the region would attend subsequent meetings scheduled in the coming weeks.

According to the communiqué, the forum is open to all former governors of the South-east, regardless of political affiliation, and is aimed at fostering unity while strengthening support for incumbent governors in the region.

“We commend Mr President for key appointments given to sons and daughters of the South-east, as well as the infrastructure revolution ongoing in the region and across the country,” Mr Umahi said.

The communiqué further stated that the forum supports the re-election bid of President Tinubu, noting that all serving South-east governors are aligned with the position.

“We boldly say that all the governors of the South-east are supporting Mr President’s re-election, and we will continue to give them our full support,” he added.

The group commended current South-east governors for their efforts in infrastructure development, security, and empowerment.

They also praised President Tinubu for what it described as inclusive appointments and ongoing infrastructure projects in the region.

Mr Umahi also revealed plans for the forum to engage directly with current governors in the region to strengthen collaboration and promote awareness of government initiatives.

On the absence of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi from the meeting, Mr Umahi clarified that not all former governors were present, reiterating that broader participation is expected at the next gathering.

The communique stressed that the forum would not replace South-East Governor’s Forum but would collaborate with them to know areas they can assist.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting marks a significant political development in the South-east as stakeholders begin to position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.