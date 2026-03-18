The United Arab Emirates (UAE) called for de-escalation following Iranian airstrikes but insisted on its right to self-defence, according to the UAE ambassador to Germany, Ahmed Alattar.

The UAE would continue to work with the United States as a partner to prevent further escalation in the region, Mr Alattar told the Handelsblatt newspaper in remarks published on Tuesday, adding that the UAE retained the full right to self-defence under international law.

Iran has been attacking Gulf states since the start of the war around two and a half weeks ago, with the UAE coming under particularly heavy fire.

Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has called on Gulf states to close US bases on their territory, warning that otherwise the attacks would continue.

Mr Alattar said the UAE was currently in a state of self-defence and called on Iran to halt the attacks immediately.

He said the UAE had made it very clear it would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against Iran, adding that Iran was nevertheless deliberately targeting residential buildings, airports, and other civilian facilities with missiles and drones.

The UAE had spent years building its image as a safe place in the Middle East, as well as a logistics hub, financial centre, and luxury destination, Mr Alattar said, adding that the Iran war now threatens that business model.

He said he had not yet given up hope for a diplomatic solution.

(dpa/NAN)