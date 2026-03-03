The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, says it will increase patrols at black spots following a spate of accidents along the Agulu Lake axis, which have resulted in 11 deaths in one month.

The Sector Commander, Bridget Asekhauno, said this on Tuesday, while leading a joint road audit to the black spot, located along Agulu Lake in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

Mrs Asekhauno said the tour was necessitated by four consecutive crashes recorded at the same location, resulting in the loss of 11 lives within one month.

According to her, the visit aligned with the Corps’ strategic goal of reducing road crashes and strengthening stakeholders’ engagement on road safety activities.

“The frequency of crashes at this spot is worrisome, and this is mainly caused by the recklessness of some drivers. The crashes are avoidable, despite existing structural defects on the road.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims and the affected community,

“We have identified other black sports requiring urgent road infrastructure improvements, including the installation of barricades as a temporary measure,” she said

Meanwhile, during the inspection, Anambra State House of Assembly member representing Anaocha Constituency, Nkechi Ogbuefi, condemned the recurring crashes and sympathised with her constituents.

Mrs Ogbuefi pledged to liaise with the state government to ensure possible redesign of the road and adjoining lake area.

On his part, the Director of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Authority, Okonkwo Emeka-Konti, ordered the immediate installation of recommended road furniture, directing that work should commence without delay.

Similarly, a representative of the Commissioner for Works and Chief Civil Engineer, Ministry of Works, Stanley Enike, assured that implementation of the agreed measures would start immediately.

He said the measures included barricading the road and installing rumble strips, pending the expansion of other modalities.

(NAN)