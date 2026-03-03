Protests have erupted once more in Baghdad amid the military escalation in the region.

Numerous supporters of the Shiite parties in the country gathered in the government district on Monday, where the US embassy is also located, according to eyewitnesses.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In videos, gunfire could also apparently be heard.

Already on Sunday evening, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the so-called Green Zone, allegedly in an attempt to storm the US embassy.

Security forces then used live ammunition, tear gas and water cannon.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran on Saturday, sparking a regional escalation as Tehran fired missiles at US bases in several Gulf states.

Iran has significant political and military influence in Iraq.

