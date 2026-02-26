The Nigerian police, on Thursday, arraigned four brothers and two others before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, over allegations of impersonation on social media.

The four defendants who are brothers are Isaac Adeaga 27, John Adeaga, 21, Tomiwa Adeaga, 26; and Samuel Adeaga, 27. The other two defendants are Ridwan Adisa, 22 and Kehinde Popoola, 30.

They all pleaded not guilty to the impersonation charges.

The prosecutor, Olagoke Adegbenro, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on 25 January 2025 at about 10:20 a.m. in the Ayegun Oleyo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He alleged that the defendants, with the intent to defraud, represented themselves on Facebook, Gmail and Tiktok, as white ladies living in the United States of America.

He alleged that the defendants also used foreign numbers to defraud people.

Mr Adegbenro said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 484 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Magistrate Olasinmibo Sanusi granted each defendant bail of N2 million, requiring two sureties in the same amount.

Ms Sanusi held that one surety for each defendant must be a parent of that defendant, and the other must be a civil servant officer at least at Level 10 with proof of land ownership.

She adjourned the case until 10 March.

(NAN)