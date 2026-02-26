Nigeria has secured a fresh $100 million investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance Project Bridge, a nationwide connectivity initiative.

Project Bridge, which aims to strengthen infrastructure and boost digital integration across the country, also received an additional €22 million from the European Union for the digital economy package.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, confirmed the investment grants in a statement on Wednesday.

In August 2025, the federal government unveiled Project Bridge, a nationwide connectivity initiative designed to expand access to high-speed internet by deploying extensive fibre-optic infrastructure to underserved and unserved communities.

According to the government, the planned 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic network will fast-track the delivery of affordable, reliable broadband connectivity across the country.

European Bank intervention

On Wednesday, the minister noted that the funds were secured after the ‘Project BRIDGE’ Investment Tour to European countries and positive engagements with EBRD stakeholders.

Mr Tijani said the new investments are in addition to the already approved $500 million financing from the World Bank for the project.

“As we conclude the final leg of our Project BRIDGE Investment Tour in Europe this week, following several extremely positive engagements, I am pleased to confirm the formal approval by the Board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to proceed with a $100 million investment in Project BRIDGE.

“This investment comes in addition to the already approved $500 million financing from the World Bank for the project,” Mr Tijani stated.

The innovation and digital economy minister further explained that the fresh €22 million from the European Union is part of a €45 million deal earlier signed under the European Union Digital Economy Package.

He said the deal with the European Union includes €18 million for Digital Public Services and €5 million to support the 3MTT Nigeria Programme.

“Earlier this week, we also announced the signing of the European Union Digital Economy Package of €45 million, which includes a €22 million grant towards Project BRIDGE, as well as €18 million for Digital Public Services and €5 million to support our 3MTT Nigeria Programme.”

Mr Tijani reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to the timely completion of Project Bridge, noting its transformative potential. He stated that the initiative is designed to deliver nationwide connectivity across Nigeria.

“These approvals are deeply reassuring as we reflect on the hard work and the air miles across six countries in two weeks to secure the partnerships required to deploy 90,000km of fibre across Nigeria, delivering meaningful connectivity to all Nigerians,” the minister said.