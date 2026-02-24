The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the dates for the purchase and submission of forms for its zonal congresses and national convention.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the purchase and submission of forms would now hold from 12 to 23 March.

He added that the date adjustment does not affect the previously scheduled dates for the zonal congresses and the national convention.

Mr Morka said the party’s zonal congresses would be held on 25 March, while its national convention would take place from 26 to 27 March as earlier announced.

He said the South-South Zonal Congress would now be held in Asaba, Delta.

“Official notice of these changes in the schedule of activities has been duly given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law,” Mr Morka said.

He urged all the party’s members and stakeholders to take note of these updates and make the necessary adjustments.

(NAN)