The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), in collaboration with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited, has distributed school uniforms, bags, sandals and writing materials to primary school pupils in its host communities in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The distribution was carried out under the foundation’s education support programme, according to a statement issued by the foundation on Wednesday.

A total of 1,323 pupils, including children with special needs, benefited from the five-day exercise in the first phase of the intervention.

Beneficiary schools include Local Government Primary School, Ilege; Okunraye Community Primary School; Idotun Community Primary School; Olomowewe Community Primary School; and Lekki Community Primary School.

According to the foundation, the programme will also extend to secondary schools, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 3,704 students. In addition, 443 students, including 33 in tertiary institutions, will receive scholarships, while youths in the host communities will benefit from vocational training programmes.

Long-term education support

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said the initiative reflects the vision of its founder, Aliko Dangote, to invest in education and nurture future leaders.

“We believe education remains the most powerful tool for transforming lives and communities. This intervention is not just about uniforms, bags or writing materials. It is about giving every pupil in our host communities a fair opportunity to learn and succeed by reducing the burden on parents.

Our commitment is long-term. By investing in these children today, we are investing in future leaders who will shape Nigeria’s tomorrow,” Ms Youssoufou said.

Speaking on the scope of the intervention, the Head of Social Performance at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mojisola Ogunleye, said education remains a key pillar of the company’s community development strategy.

She disclosed that 3,704 students across four secondary schools and five primary schools are benefiting from the first phase of the programme, while the second phase will include scholarships and the distribution of textbooks and additional learning materials.

Ms Ogunleye added that 443 students have been selected for scholarships, comprising 33 university students and 410 secondary school students.

“In addition, 22 community youths with SSCE have been upskilled and trained in the City & Guilds Certification Programme in Electrical Engineering, Levels 1, 2 and 3, and will be officially presented with their certificates issued by the institution from London,” she said.

Community impact

The Head Teacher of Local Government Primary School, Ilege, Adenigba Aderemi, noted that many pupils previously struggled with inadequate learning materials and worn-out uniforms.

Mrs Adeyemi said the gesture would improve enrolment and classroom participation, explaining that some children had dropped out due to embarrassment over wearing torn uniforms, while others had taken up menial jobs to afford basic school supplies.

“This is a big burden that has been taken off the shoulders of many parents. There will be improved enrollment. Many pupils will return to school because of this gesture,” she said.

The programme has also created economic opportunities for residents. Aminat Salabu, one of the local tailors engaged to produce the uniforms, praised the foundation for awarding contracts within the host communities.

Education push

The intervention is part of the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s education investment strategies.

In December 2025, the foundation announced a N1 trillion scholarship initiative, equivalent to N100 billion annually, aimed at supporting more than 1.3 million Nigerian students over 10 years, beginning in 2026.

The scheme, unveiled by Aliko Dangote alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja, focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as technical and vocational education for vulnerable students.

According to details released at the time, the 10-year programme will initially support 45,000 scholars and expand to 155,000 beneficiaries annually by its fourth year, covering all 774 local government areas in the country.

The initiative includes three core categories: 30,000 undergraduate students in public universities and polytechnics to receive tuition support under the Aliko Dangote STEM Scholars programme; 5,000 trainees under the Technical Scholars scheme to receive vocational tools and materials; and 10,000 secondary school girls to benefit from learning supplies, particularly in areas with high out-of-school rates.

The scholarship scheme is expected to be implemented in collaboration with federal education agencies, including NELFUND, JAMB, NIMC and NUC, through a digital selection process.