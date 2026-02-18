The deputy spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), has defended Tuesday’s walkout by opposition lawmakers during deliberations on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, describing it as a legitimate parliamentary tactic rather than a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The plenary, which turned rowdy at several points, saw heated exchanges across the aisle as members considered Clause 60(3) of the bill.

Tension rose after Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) proposed an amendment seeking to retain compulsory electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing Portal (IReV), without exceptions.

Mr Salam argued that removing the proviso allowing manual transmission in the event of network failure could weaken public confidence in the electoral process. He urged the House to sustain what he described as a key reform introduced to enhance transparency.

However, when the amendment was subjected to a voice vote, the majority of members voted against it.

Opposition lawmakers immediately protested the decision and staged a walkout chanting “APC, ole” and alleging that some members had been induced to reject the proposal.

Responding to the development in a statement on Wednesday, Mr Agbese said such actions are common in legislatures worldwide and are often used to register strong dissent on issues considered significant.

“Walkouts are part of standard parliamentary practice globally. They are used by lawmakers to express firm opposition to decisions they do not align with,” he said.

According to him, the protest by mainly opposition members should not be interpreted as disorder or a breakdown of legislative business, but as an expression of disagreement within the bounds of parliamentary rules and tradition.

He maintained that the House remains united in its commitment to democratic governance despite divergent views among members.

“What is important is that issues are ventilated openly and resolved through legislative procedures. Nigerians should be assured that the House will not fail them,” he said.

On the substance of Clause 60(3), Mr Agbese clarified that the House approved mandatory electronic transmission of Form EC8A election results to the IReV portal to ensure that valid votes are accurately captured.

He explained, however, that lawmakers also provided a safeguard permitting manual transmission where electronic upload proves impossible due to technical or communication challenges.

READ ALSO: Tinubu signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law

The decision, he said, was taken in the national interest and not to undermine the integrity of elections, as suggested in some quarters.

Mr Agbese added that the House leadership is engaging stakeholders to address contentious aspects of the bill, particularly those relating to electoral reforms, in a transparent manner and in line with constitutional provisions.

He reiterated that the House remains focused on its core mandates of lawmaking, representation and oversight, urging Nigerians to view the recent scenes in the chamber as part of democratic engagement rather than a crisis.