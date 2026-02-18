The police command in Niger has arrested four suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and murder in Minna.

The command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Minna.

Mr Abiodun said that on 12 February, at about 4 p.m., police received a report concerning Umar Bingel, 32, of Dadin-Kowa, Kontagora.

He said Mr Bingel was returning home from the market along Government Day Secondary School, Kontagora, when the incident occurred.

“In the process, he was abducted by suspected vigilante men to an unknown location,” Mr Abiodun said.

He added that the victim was reportedly taken away with his motorcycle and N1.5 million, proceeds from the sale of his cows.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives attached to Kontagora Area Command began investigation,” he said.

He said the investigation led to the arrest of Suleiman Umar, Tanko Sale and Rabiu Bako, all said to be vigilante members in Kontagora.

According to him, the suspects confessed during interrogation that they had knowledge of the group responsible for the crime.

“They stated that the victim was killed by a vigilante group led by one Danbaba and Smalli, both of Farin-Shinge village.

“The principal suspect, Danbaba, was arrested on February 15 and led operatives to the scene where the victim was killed and dumped in a pit,” Abiodun said.

He added that the decomposed body was recovered and taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, before release to the family for burial.

Exhibits recovered include the victim’s Bajaj motorcycle, three locally made guns, two Dane guns and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Mr Abiodun said the suspects remained under investigation and would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna.

(NAN)